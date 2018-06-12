WATCH: Woman saves baby thrown from car after collision

12 June, 05:01 PM

A woman who saved an 8-month-old baby boy, who was lying in the road after an accident, has described how her motherly instinct took over.

"No mother wants a baby to be harmed," Tulonga Nepula said, as she recounted the day she picked up the infant who had survived the fatal car crash.

Nepula had been travelling on the Windhoek-Okahandja road, on her way to Swakopmund in Namibia when they chanced upon the deadly collision.

She made a beeline for the child as soon as the vehicle she was travelling in came to a stop.

"The baby was crying uncontrollably, he had broken his arm and bit his tongue when he fell out of the vehicle," she said.

Nepula described a scene of carnage, with four people dead in one of the two vehicles involved in the collision. The infant had been travelling with his grandfather in the other vehicle and was the only survivor of the accident.

When News24 finally tracked her down, Nepula had just come from her first visit with the baby she saved on that dusty road on June 7.

She had last seen him when she handed him over to paramedics at the scene and was happy to report that he was expected to make a full recovery.



