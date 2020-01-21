WATCH | 'Worst wind we've ever had': See damage after roof blows into restaurant in Cape Town

The roof of Laughton Hardware store was torn off by gale force gusts of wind tearing through Sea Point on Sunday.
The roof crashed into Franky's Diner next door, nearly hitting one of their customers. It also destroyed the restaurant's signage and some windows.
"One of the customers had gone out to have a cigarette. I think about five minutes after that we just heard a loud crash and, when we looked out the front door, we saw pieces of wood and roof sheeting flying passed," Franklyn Arendse, owner of the restaurant, told News24.
"Un the six years that I have been open in Sea Point, this is the worst wind we've ever had."
There were some live wires from the roof dangling on the diner's signage and so the restaurant owner quickly turned off all gas and power as a safety precaution and told the customers to leave.
The Sea Point and Cape Town fire brigades arrived on the scene to secure the section of roof that was still semi-attached.
"They basically climbed up through Laughton's to get to the roof to secure it down. Instead of taking it off they've just secured it down to prevent it from flying off," said Arendse.
"They were battling at one stage themselves to just stand on top of the roof the wind was so strong," he told News24.
According to the restaurant owner, rescue teams and city officials were kept busy managing the damage inflicted by the strong winds and, while they were with him, they received several other complaints. Sea Point main road was closed as a result and traffic diverted to safer routes.
Just around the corner, in the exclusive, high-end residential area, Bakoven, the roof of one of the beach cottages was completely blown off. A neighbour captured the event on a mobile phone camera.
It overlooks the secluded Beta beach along the Atlantic Seaboard. Property values in the area can range from between R6m to R80m.