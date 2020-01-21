WATCH | 'Worst wind we've ever had': See damage after roof blows into restaurant in Cape Town

The roof of Laughton Hardware store was torn off by gale force gusts of wind tearing through Sea Point on Sunday.

The roof crashed into Franky's Diner next door, nearly hitting one of their customers. It also destroyed the restaurant's signage and some windows.

"One of the customers had gone out to have a cigarette. I think about five minutes after that we just heard a loud crash and, when we looked out the front door, we saw pieces of wood and roof sheeting flying passed," Franklyn Arendse, owner of the restaurant, told News24.

"Un the six years that I have been open in Sea Point, this is the worst wind we've ever had."