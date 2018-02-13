WATCH: #Zexit | Jacob Zuma, in his own words

13 February, 11:30 AM

Jacob Zuma has always had an amusing, and often endearing way with words. On the day of his anticipated recall by the National Executive, we thought it fitting to bring you some of his best lines over the years. Watch.

The ANC NEC engaged in lengthy talks on Monday to decide on Zuma's future, after last week's "fruitful and constructive discussions" with Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa brought no clear resolution regarding Zuma's fate in the leadership transition within the ANC.

