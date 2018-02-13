News24  |   OLX  |   PriceCheck  |   Property24  |   Careers24  |   Spree

Up next

STREAM: Van Breda trial, day 65 - closing arguments

WATCH: #Zexit | Jacob Zuma, in his own words

13 February, 11:30 AM

Jacob Zuma has always had an amusing, and often endearing way with words. On the day of his anticipated recall by the National Executive, we thought it fitting to bring you some of his best lines over the years. Watch. 

The ANC NEC engaged in lengthy talks on Monday to decide on Zuma's future, after last week's "fruitful and constructive discussions" with Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa brought no clear resolution regarding Zuma's fate in the leadership transition within the ANC. 

CLICK HERE for live updates 

Related

Follow us

SEND US YOUR VIDEO

Have you captured the next viral video? Are you on the scene of a big news event? Share your video with us and it could be featured on News24 Video! Email video@news24.com. Tweet a reply
 
 

Latest videos about South Africa

Latest videos about Sport

Latest videos about Africa

Latest videos about World