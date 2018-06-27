News24  |   OLX  |   PriceCheck  |   Property24  |   Careers24  |   Spree

Up next

WATCH: De Lille victorious against DA in court

WATCH: Eastridge community mourns murdered Stacey Adams

27 June, 02:43 PM

Six-year-old Stacey Adams was found dead in a shallow grave – a hole dug next to a wendy house - in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain on Sunday.

The incensed community, struggling to come to terms with the heinous crime, mourned the six-year-old's death.

READ: Stacey Adams, 6, laid to rest as her alleged murderer prepares for court

She was buried in accordance with Muslim rites on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Stacey Adams murder accused to apply for bail

Related

Follow us

SEND US YOUR VIDEO

Have you captured the next viral video? Are you on the scene of a big news event? Share your video with us and it could be featured on News24 Video! Email video@news24.com. Tweet a reply
 
 

Latest videos about South Africa

Latest videos about Sport

Latest videos about Africa

Latest videos about World