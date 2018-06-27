WATCH: Eastridge community mourns murdered Stacey Adams
27 June, 02:43 PM
Six-year-old Stacey Adams was found dead in a shallow grave – a hole dug next to a wendy house - in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain on Sunday.
The incensed community, struggling to come to terms with the heinous crime, mourned the six-year-old's death.
She was buried in accordance with Muslim rites on Tuesday.
