WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa briefing on Public Protector's Bosasa report

21 July, 06:04 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will brief the nation on Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report on allegations that he violated the Executive Ethics Code of conduct related to a Bosasa donation.

The presidency announced that Ramaphosa will hold the briefing in Pretoria on Sunday at 18:00 at the Union Buildings.

Mkhwebane on Friday found that Ramaphosa "deliberately misled" Parliament when he responded to a question about a R500 000 donation to his 2017 ANC presidential campaign from controversial company Bosasa in November last year.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android or iPhone.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter