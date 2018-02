Jacob Zuma has resigned as president of South Africa.



"I have...come to the decision to resign as the president of the Republic with immediate effect," Zuma told reporters at the Union Buildings on Wednesday night. Watch.

Zuma's time as president has been marked by controversy, ranging from his relationship with the controversial Gupta family, dropped charges of corruption and his acquittal on a charge of rape, to the upgrades to his Nkandla homestead.