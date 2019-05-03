10-year-old died from 'excitement' on water slide she waited two years to ride

A young American girl apparently died from “excitement” after plunging down an 82m-long slide at a water park.

London Eisenbeis (10) from Michigan had waited two years to be tall enough to ride the Super Loop Speed Slide at Zehnder’s Splash Village, People reports.

When the youngster finally met the height requirements, London and her family took a trip to the indoor water park and as she approached the slide she could barely contain her excitement.

However, London and her family were unaware she was living with Long QT syndrome – a heart rhythm condition that can potentially cause fast, chaotic heartbeats, according to the Mayo Clinic.

As the ride ended, the youngster went into cardiac arrest and died, Metro reports.

Following London’s sudden death in February last year, her mom Tina, dad Jerry and older sister Eden, are all speaking out about her tragic passing in hopes to raise awareness about hidden heart conditions and the importance of defibrillators.

"London looked at her dad, gave two thumbs up and smiled, went down the slide and came out in cardiac arrest," Tina told The Sun.

"The excitement threw her rhythm [out of sync]. The slide she went down has a heartbeat sound at the top that my husband said made it even scarier. Who’d have ever thought she would come out the bottom without one?”

London recorded a touching video with her sister 45 minutes before going on the slide, Daily Mail reports.

“We're going to get some footage of our water slides, so stay tuned for more videos,” the youngster promised.

London, her father, and Eden then departed for the slide, which has a 360-degree loop and a 121cm height requirement.

But things didn’t go as planned.

Tina heard a whistle going off and children being evacuated from the pool. “I was like, ‘Oh, there’s probably kids messing around.’ But within maybe minutes I started seeing women looking terrified.

“One woman was walking with two children, grabbing them.

“She said, ‘Somebody’s drowned over there.’ I kind of got nervous.”

Tina then decided to walk over to the commotion, and experienced a mom’s worse nightmare.

“[Jerry] was looking down and there were sheets up and I knew it was one of my kids. It was an awful thing,” she said.

London was then airlifted to the University of Michigan’s children’s hospital, where she remained on life support for several days, News.com.au reports.

“My husband and I took turns to stay [with her]. My daughter Eden still wanted to go to school. We tried to keep some kind of normalcy,” Tina said.

London died on 28 February and was buried on the day of her school’s daddy-daughter dance, which took place on 3 March.

“She was buried in the dress [she would’ve worn to the dance],” says Tina.

“I didn’t have a chance to buy shoes. She looked like an angel with her dress and no shoes. She really did look like a sleeping beauty.

“She was a gymnast, very, very into sport and loved her family,” she said.

“She had to be the centre of attention all the time, the class clown.

“She always wanted to see everybody be happy, she never wanted to see anybody sad.”

