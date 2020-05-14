 

100-year-old Russian beats coronavirus

2020-05-14 07:11
(Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw)

(Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Russia celebrated a rare bit of good news on Wednesday as a 100-year-old woman left a Moscow hospital after fully recovering from the coronavirus.

In the country's first reported case of a survivor that old, the woman, Pelageya Poyarkova, was discharged on her 100th birthday, the Moscow clinic treating her said.

Russian television showed the elderly woman wearing a face mask and clutching a bouquet of red roses as she exited in a wheelchair, surrounded by doctors and journalists.

Poyarkova had contracted the virus from a fellow patient at another hospital where she had been receiving routine treatment.

After testing positive and developing several symptoms she was transferred to the Moscow Brain Centre, which normally specialises in stroke victims but has been repurposed to treat coronavirus patients.

The hospital said Poyarkova was the first Russian centenarian to have fully recovered from the virus.

"She turned out to be a tough old lady," the hospital's acting director Vsevolod Belousov said on Russian television.

She did not require intensive care and had standard treatment with blood-thinning drugs, he said.

Born in Moscow, the elderly woman now lives with her daughter and son-in-law. Her husband was killed in World War II, leaving her to care for her young child alone, the hospital said.

Russia has now reported 242 271 cases of coronavirus and is the world's second worst-affected country after the United States in terms of number of infections.

The coronavirus is especially dangerous for older people and those with chronic conditions.

Read more on:    russia  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

The US and China are on the brink of a new Cold War that could devastate the global economy

2020-05-14 06:34

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | CT company uses plants to create antigens to test for Covid-19
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 08:14 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Bellville 07:56 AM
Road name: CONGESTION

More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-13 21:47 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 