The woman's bag was later found. (Twitter)

A 100-year-old woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was robbed of her handbag in Derbyshire.

The woman suffered a broken neck and some bruising around her face, but the injuries weren’t believed to life-threatening, Derbyshire police said.

She told police that she was approached from behind and knocked on her head, before her green handbag was stolen.

The bag was later found and police werre appealing to witnesses to come forward.