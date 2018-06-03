 

100s of snakes, mice found in sexual abuse suspect's home

2018-06-03 22:47
(iStock)

Wisconsin — Police investigating a sexual assault suspect discovered hundreds of snakes, mice and other small animals, including some that had died, in the foul-smelling basement of his southeastern Wisconsin home.

West Bend police say officers found 160 snakes, more than 250 mice, as well as geckos and frogs in the house on Thursday. The snakes ranged from 6 inches to 15 to 61 centimetres in length.

Many were in poor health. Several dead snakes and mice were also removed.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on preliminary charges of sexual assault, domestic abuse and battery. He is expected to be charged with additional criminal and civil code violations.

Neighbour Crystal Frederick called the incident "very disturbing".


