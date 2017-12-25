 

12 global festivities in December, besides Christmas

2017-12-25 20:43
Pakistani Christians take part in Christmas Day mass at a church in Lahore. (Arif Ali, AFP)

Pakistani Christians take part in Christmas Day mass at a church in Lahore. (Arif Ali, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Doha - December has become synonymous of Christmas, and New Year. However, there are other other celebrations taking place around the world such as Kwanzaa or the Bodhi Day.

Below we take a look at the different celebrations taking place this month:

Hogmanay - Dec 31

The Scots word for the last day of the year is synonymous with the celebration of New Year. Hogmanay's origins go back to the celebration of the winter solstice among the Vikings with parties in late December. It normally lasts three days.

New Year's Eve - Dec 31

The last day of the Gregorian year is celebrated in the evening with social gatherings and festivities go past midnight into New Year's Day, January 1.

Boxing Day - Dec 26

Originating in the UK, Boxing Day is the day after Christmas Day. It started as a day to give gratitude for services rendered.

In Britain, it was a custom for tradespeople to collect "Christmas boxes" of money or presents on the first weekday after Christmas as thanks for good service throughout the year.

Kwanzaa - Dec 26

In 1966, Dr. Maulana Karenga launched the holiday of Kwanzaa.

Celebrated from December 26 to January 1, it is a week of celebration held in the United States, honouring African heritage in African-American culture.

Christmas - Dec 25

Christmas is a festive Christian season celebrating the Nativity of Jesus Christ, in most Western ecclesiastical traditions.

HumanLight - Dec 23

A humanist holiday, HumanLight was first celebrated in 2001. it is designed to celebrate and express the positive human values of reason, compassion, humanity and hope.

Solstice - Dec 21

Officially the first day of winter in the astronomical calendar, the winter solstice is the day with the shortest period of daylight and longest night of the year.

Las Posadas - Dec 16

A celebration that takes place from December 16 to December 24, it re-enacts Mary and Joseph's journey to Bethlehem.

Translation: In Las Salvador, Las Posadas is a popular tradition. The children go through the streets of the villages asking for an inn for Jose and Maria in the days before Christmas.

Hanukkah - Dec 12

The Jewish festival of lights typically falls during the month of December and commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple after it was looted by King Antiochus of Syria.

It is celebrated for eight nights and days.

According to tradition, in the middle of the destruction, the people found enough oil to lit the menorah, a candelabrum, but the supply lasted for eight days - enough time for more to be procured.

Bodhi Day - Dec 8

This is the Day of Enlightenment celebrating the day that the historical Buddha experienced enlightenment, while sitting under a tree. This date is celebrated by Buddhists across much of south-east Asia, including India, China and Vietnam.

Conception of Virgin Mary - Dec 8

The Feast of the Immaculate Conception celebrates the celebration of belief in the Immaculate Conception of Virgin Mary.

Feast of St. Nicholas - Dec 6

This is the basis of the tale of Santa Claus, and is celebrated by Christians on December 6.

The figure of Saint Nicholas was born in the third century AD and it is said he used his inheritance to help the poor. He died on December 6, and the anniversary of his death soon became a day of celebration.

Mawlid - Dec 1

Mawlid is the date that celebrates the birthday of the Islamic prophet Muhammad. This year the celebration started on November 30, and ended on the evening of December 1st.

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Five dead after bus ploughs into Moscow subway

2017-12-25 16:13

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: A News24 Festive Season special - politicians 'sing' Last Christmas
 

WATCH: The best of Victoria’s Secret Holiday songs

We have picked some of our favourite Victoria's Secret holiday jams from the last couple of years.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

WATCH: Five crazy sport fans moments
10 hair removal methods for guys
6 health lessons men can learn from women
What occupations are most likely to divorce?
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Oudtshoorn 11:29 AM
Road name: N12

Cape Town 15:48 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday December 23 2017-12-23 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 