 

13-year-old boy dies trying to save paralysed dad from fire

2018-01-18 21:07
(Gallo images/ Getty images)

Oklahoma — Authorities in southern Oklahoma say a 13-year-old boy died while trying to help his paralysed father escape from a mobile home fire.

Love County Sheriff Marty Grisham says the father also died in the Wednesday morning blaze. Authorities tell The Daily Ardmoreite that the fire was ruled accidental and that space heaters may have been to blame.

Grisham says the boy was trying to help his 60-year-old father escape from the blaze but that they both succumbed to smoke inhalation.

Fire investigator Judah Shepard says the fire likely originated in the home's living room.

Love County lies next to the Texas state line, about 190km south of Oklahoma City.

