 

14 injured after Airbus plane to Mauritius drops 100 metres over turbulence

2019-08-21 22:07
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Fourteen people were lightly injured when a flight operated by Spanish charter airline Evelop from Mauritius to Madrid hit severe turbulence, the company said on Wednesday.

The Airbus 330 aircraft landed safely at Madrid airport on Tuesday night after suffering a 15-second episode of clear air turbulence which caused the plane to drop 100 metres, Evelop said in a statement.

Fourteen people suffered light bruises and were taken to local hospitals for treatment, it added. They were all discharged on the same day. Three flight attendants were among the injured, an Evelop spokesperson said.

One passenger, who gave only her first name, Mar, told news radio Cadena Ser that the plane "plunged like when you are at a fairground attraction".

"We saw many passengers fly literally over the seats, some hit the ceiling, others the seats beside them," she added.

The airline said the seat belt warning activated before the plane flew into the turbulence zone.

Clear air turbulence is turbulence that occurs in otherwise calm, clear blue skies, without any visual indication such as clouds.

Evelop, which is based in Spain's Balearic Islands, operates short and long haul flights out of Spain and Portugal on behalf of tour operators.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    spain  |  avaition
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Pakistan asks UN to remove Priyanka Chopra as goodwill ambassador

33 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
No Daily Lotto jackpot winners again 2019-08-21 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 