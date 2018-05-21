 

14-year-old pretends he's a NY cop, robs a legally blind man

2018-05-21 05:12
NYPD badge. (AFP)

New York — Police say a 14-year-old boy posing as a New York police officer is under arrest for snatching a legally blind man's wallet in a Manhattan subway station — while pretending to help him.

The youth was in custody on Sunday, nearly a week after he fled the station at 34th Street and Eighth Avenue.

Police say he approached the 64-year-old man last Monday afternoon, offering to lead him past a turnstile. Security video shows the teen unzipping the man's backpack and taking out the wallet. The boy then bolted, and a credit card was charged $500 at a nearby store.

The video led to Sunday's arrest.

Authorities did not release the name of the teen, who faces charges of grand larceny and criminal impersonation of a police officer.

