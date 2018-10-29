Girl, 14, who went into hospital ‘laughing and singing’ dies days after routine scan

A girl who was reportedly “laughing and singing” as she was admitted to hospital died after a cardiac event in an MRI machine.

Alice Sloman, 14, died three days after a cardiac event in an MRI machine at Torbay Hospital in England.

Alice was at the hospital for a routine check-up and was being examined to investigate suspected water on the brain, Daily Mail reports.

However, while in the MRI scanner she suffered a heart attack – which led to a lack of oxygen to her brain and caused her organs to shut down.

Her parents, Sarah and Nathan, told The Sun they’ve been left devastated by what happened.

“What was supposed to be an investigation turned into a living nightmare,” mom-of-three Sarah said. “The liaise doctor said we should prepare for the worst.”

After the sudden heart attack Alice was rushed to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children where she died three days later.

The teen, who was also autistic, was visually impaired and struggled with hyper mobility.

She’d been complaining of headaches, so her consultant recommended she had an MRI. She was given an anaesthetic because she wouldn’t have been able to cope with the scan.

“She went into hospital singing, laughing and being funny and then didn’t come home,” Sarah said. “It’s like waking up to a nightmare every single day. As Alice’s full-time carer I’m completely lost.

“I’m trying to muddle through for the sake of our other children but it’s so hard. Sometimes I just can’t believe it’s true.”

Alice was small for her age and had been on growth hormones for the past seven years, Devon Live reports. Her parents believe the side-effects of this medication greatly impacted her health.

Sarah says her daughter was someone you’d never forgot once you met her.

“She was tenacious and didn’t mix her words, so you knew what she thought. She’d say what everyone else was thinking but wasn’t allowed to say.

“Alice was also very strong-minded and knew how to manipulate any situation to get her own way.”

Jane Viner, chief nurse at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust, says Alice’s tragic death is being investigated.

“As part of our investigation we’ve contacted Alice’s family to hear their concerns and to share information about the care we provided. We’ll continue to be in contact as the investigation progresses and will share any learning and recommendations that arise from the investigation with them.”

