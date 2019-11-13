16 killed in train collision in Bangladesh

Dhaka
– Two packed trains rammed into each other in Bangladesh on Tuesday, killing at
least 16 people and injuring nearly 60 others, police said.
Three coaches were sent crashing
off the tracks at Mondobhag station in the town of Kasba when a Dhaka-bound
train and a locomotive bound for Chittagong collided.
"At least 16 people have
been killed. And another 58 were injured. We have sent the injured to different
hospitals in the region," local police chief Anisur Rahman told AFP.
Cranes and other lifting gear
were brought in to rescue trapped passengers, many of whom were asleep when the
early morning crash took place.
"There was a loud noise,
then I saw the train was completely ripped apart," one injured passenger
told Somoy TV.
"All the people around me
were crying. There was blood everywhere. Some people had broken hands and
legs," another told the broadcaster.
"My son was with me. I still
don't know what happened to him," the man added.
'Three coaches badly mangled'
Hayat ud Doula Khan, a government
official in the district, said the Dhaka-bound Turna Nishitha train hit the
Chittagong-bound Udayan Express at about 03:00, as the Udayan was about to go
through Mondobhog station.
Khan told AFP that the Turna
Nishitha should have waited outside the station to let the other train pass and
that an investigation had been started. A Bangladesh railway official told
reporters that faulty signals could be to blame.
"Three coaches were badly
mangled, and the victims are from these coaches," Khan said, adding that
train services out of Dhaka had been halted because of the accident.
Train accidents are common in
Bangladesh and are often caused by poor signalling or other rundown
infrastructure.
According to the Shipping and
Communication Reporters Forum (SCRF), a private media research group, between
January 1 and June 30 this year, at least 202 rail accidents took place in the
South Asian country of 168 million people, where some of the track is a century
old.
In June, a train plunged into a
canal after the bridge it was crossing gave way. Five people were killed and
100 injured.
The SCRF said pedestrians using
mobile phones while crossing tracks, negligence by railway employees and poor
maintenance of lines and bridges were the main cause of crashes.