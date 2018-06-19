 

$20 000 engagement ring found by officer with metal detector

2018-06-19 05:18
Metal detector. (iStock)

Metal detector. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Long Island police say an officer used his personal metal detector to find a woman's $20 000 engagement ring she lost on the beach on Fire Island.

The Suffolk County Police Department says the woman reached out on Saturday, saying she lost her ring sometime over the weekend. WNBC-TV reports a department Marine Bureau officer searched the home she was staying at, to no avail.

Another officer, Marine Bureau Police Officer Edmund McDowell brought his personal metal detector to the beach where the woman had been sitting. Police officials say McDowell found the ring after about 10 minutes of searching with the metal detector.

The department says McDowell has used his metal detector to find missing rings twice now.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Baby born on Paris suburban train gets free rides until 25

2018-06-18 22:19

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Eyewitness describes explosion and chaos during cash-in-transit heist
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:28 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 17:04 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 16 2018-06-16 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 