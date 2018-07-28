30 feared dead in India after bus plunges off mountain road and falls into gorge

What To Read Next

More than 30 people are feared dead after a bus fell into a deep gorge in western India, an official said.

The vehicle was carrying 34 employees of Dapoli Agriculture University on Saturday when it plunged off a mountain road in Raigad district of Maharashtra state.

It was heading to the popular hill station of Mahabaleshwar for a picnic, Vijay Suryawanshi, a senior Raigad district administrator, told AFP news agency.

The bus rolled down a mountain road in Ambenali Ghat, near Poladpur town. A team of the National Disaster Response Force was sent to help victims.

According to local media reports, a dozen ambulances and 15 doctors reached the spot.

One man survived as he jumped out of the bus and later scaled onto the road to inform university officials about the accident, Suryawanshi said.

Rescue teams had so far recovered nearly a dozen bodies amid intermittent rains in the area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the accident.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis also gave his condolences and said the government was doing everything it could do to help.

India has the world's deadliest roads, with more than 110 000 people killed annually.

Early this month, 48 people were killed and 11 injured when an overcrowded bus spun off a slippery road and fell into a deep ravine in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand.

Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter