4 killed in political gun battle in India

Kolkata – A gun battle
between supporters of India's ruling right-wing party and a regional rival has
killed four people in West Bengal, police said on Sunday, as violence raged in
the tinderbox state.
At least 18 others were
injured in the clashes that broke out on Saturday in the eastern state that has
been on edge since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
launched an aggressive campaign to win parliamentary seats last year.
"Three of the dead
were BJP workers while the other was a (regional) Trinamool party
supporter," a police official told AFP.
Local BJP leader Mukul Roy
tweeted that three BJP workers were shot dead and a Trinamool minister said one
of his party members was killed in the fight.
Violence peaked across the
state during the general election in April-May and has continued even after
results were announced, giving a massive nationwide victory to the BJP.
Both the BJP and Trinamool,
led by the firebrand Modi critic Mamata Banerjee, accuse each other of killings,
intimidation and corruption.
Sandeshkhali, the site of
the latest gun battle, remained tense on Sunday with more than 100 police
personnel standing guard in the area, witnesses told AFP.
The BJP, which has
traditionally held sway in the Hindi-speaking belt in the north, has been
trying hard to pick up support in West Bengal where Banerjee's party has
dominated for close to a decade.
It won 18 seats in the
general election in West Bengal, up from the two that it managed in 2014, en
route to its nationwide win. Trinamool won 22, while centre-left opposition
party Congress picked up two of the total 42 seats in the state.
Modi's party won a huge 303
seats in the national parliament, increasing its previous tally of 282 seats in
2014.
Fight over flags
The clashes in Sandeshkhali
broke out over the hoisting of BJP flags and the putting up of posters, said
the BJP's general secretary in the state, Sayantan Basu.
"They tried to throw
away our party flags and posters and when we protested, our workers were shot
from point blank range," Basu was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of
India (PTI).
Local minister Jyotipriyo
Mullick who belongs to the Trinamool party said one of their supporters was
"hacked and shot dead by BJP workers".
State elections in West Bengal
are scheduled to be held in 2021, with the BJP expected to give a tough fight
again.
The state has witnessed
some of the most violent feuds between rival parties.
Last month, a BJP supporter
was shot dead in state capital Kolkata and a car belonging to a Trinamool
member was pelted with rocks. In February, a Trinamool lawmaker was shot dead.
And last year, a BJP worker
was killed and his body was hanged from a tree.
Modi has called the
killings "shameful and anti-democratic".
Political killings are rife
across India. While National Crime Bureau data said there were more than 100
political murders in 2016, experts say the figure was likely much higher.
Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and
Bihar states are the worst for political murders, the government data shows.