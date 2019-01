A five-year-old boy dressed as Superman died after falling from a 10th-floor window, while pretending to be the superhero.

The shocking incident took place on Tuesday at the boy's home in Santiago, the capital of Chile, South America.

According to reports his mother was in the bathroom when the little boy fell out the window.

A witness said the youngster was screaming and fell from the railings before his mother, or anyone nearby, could do anything to help him.

He was reportedly still alive after he hit the ground.

The building’s doorman said the boy was taken to the Posta Central hospital once police and emergency services arrived on scene.

He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

An investigation has been launched to find out the cause of the incident, which is believed to have been an accident.

