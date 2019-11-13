 

51 children injured in chemical attack at China kindergarten

2019-11-13 06:41
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

More than 50 people, mostly children, were injured by a man who broke into a kindergarten in southwest China and sprayed them with corrosive liquid, local authorities said on Tuesday.

The suspect, a 23-year-old surnamed Kong, entered the kindergarten by climbing a wall before spraying victims with sodium hydroxide, said local authorities in Kaiyuan city, Yunnan province.

The attack took place on Monday at 15:35, authorities said on their Twitter-like Weibo account.

Some 51 children and three teachers were admitted to hospital for treatment, two with "severe symptoms".

Police arrested Kong less than an hour after the attack.

"Because his parents divorced during his childhood, the lack of family warmth resulted in psychological distortion," said local authorities, adding that Zhang's work and life were unsatisfactory as well.

All this created a "pessimistic mentality and thoughts about retaliating against society", they said.

Violent attacks targeting schoolchildren are not uncommon in China, which has seen a slew of deadly incidents over the past few years - usually involving knives.

In April last year, a 28-year-old man killed nine middle-school students as they were returning home in one of the country's deadliest knife attacks in recent years.

The killer, who said he had been bullied when he attended the school in northern China's Shaanxi province, was executed in September last year.

Later in 2018, a knife-wielding woman injured 14 children at a kindergarten in Sichuan province.

The 39-year-old assailant slashed students while they were returning to the classroom after morning exercises.

Read more on:    china
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Bespoke robes await Pope Francis on Thailand visit

50 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Shot security guard airlifted to hospital after Hurlingham house robbery
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Newlands (Cape Town) 06:32 AM
Road name: M3 Northbound

Northbound
Cape Town 06:22 AM
Road name: M5 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One winner on Tuesday 2019-11-12 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 