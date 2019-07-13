51 injured as shallow earthquake rocks southern Philippines

Manila
– Fifty-one people were injured and several homes, churches and other buildings
damaged on Saturday when an earthquake sent terrified residents of the southern
Philippines fleeing their homes before dawn, police said.
The 5.8-magnitude shallow quake
struck the northeast coast of Mindanao island at 04:42, with the Philippine
seismology office recording seven less intense aftershocks.
Officers at the police station in
Madrid town, near the epicentre, ducked beneath tables as the glass door of a
filing cabinet splintered and a television set fell to the floor and shattered,
police chief Lieutenant Wilson Uanite said.
"We saw people running out
of their homes. A number of residences sustained minor damage like cracked
walls," Uanite told AFP by telephone.
Patients were also evacuated
briefly at the Madrid District Hospital, which sustained cracks on its concrete
walls, he added.
The roof of an old car park in
Madrid collapsed, causing slight damage to the town's two fire trucks and three
cars, Uanite said.
Restaurant tipped into river
The impact was also felt in four
neighbouring towns, damaging homes, two Catholic churches, a hotel, a gym, a
bridge and a public market, while toppled power pylons blocked a key road, the
civil defence office in the region said.
A restaurant tipped over into a
nearby river in Cantilan town, while residents reported broken plates and glass
and ceramic decorative figurines in their homes, police officer Johannes Tipon
told AFP by telephone.
In Cantilan, masonry from a
construction site fell through the roof of a neighbouring house, injuring a girl
and her father as they slept, Tipon added.
The US Geological Service said
Saturday's quake occurred at a depth of 11.8km.
The Philippines is part of the
Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that
stretches from quake-prone Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific
basin.
The country's most recent deadly
quake occurred in April, when at least 11 people were killed and a supermarket
collapsed in a 6.3-magnitude tremor that hit a region north of the capital
Manila.
