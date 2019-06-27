 

535 'phone walkers' killed by Dhaka trains

2019-06-27 18:31
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Getty Images

PHOTO: Gallo Images/Getty Images

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A total of 535 people have been killed since 2010 after being hit by trains while wearing headphones on tracks in and around the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, police said on Thursday.

The mostly unfenced railways of the South Asian country of 165 million people are notoriously dangerous, with around 1 000 fatal accidents or suicides every year.

But police said in recent years "headphone walkers" have become a new menace as people walk on tracks listening to music or talking on mobile phones using earphones.

"Walking on railway tracks and putting on headphones is banned in the country. Still a lot of people ignore the ban and are killed by trains," Dhaka rail police chief Yeasin Faroque Mozumder told AFP.

Fatalities hit a record high in 2014 when 109 people died. Numbers have declined since thanks to an awareness campaign, but police said 54 people were still killed in this way last year.

Morshed Alam, the deputy railway police chief, said they have held awareness rallies and processions, distributing leaflets and warning people with loudhailers.

"But people still walk on the tracks as if they were unaware of fatal consequences," he said.

Hundreds of thousands of slum dwellers also live on land next to railway tracks in shacks made of tarpaulin and bamboo. Many makeshift food stalls are also dangerously close.

Alam said it is "impossible" to secure the tracks unless people cooperate with them.

According to police, nearly 6 000 people died in railway accidents and suicides on the country's 2 800km rail network in the last six and a half years.

In neighbouring India, home to one of the world's largest rail networks, some 25 000 people lose lives due to accidents and suicides on railways every year. There are however no specific figures on people killed while using headphones.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    bangladesh
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: British sculptor creates underwater exhibition in Tuscany

57 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Two lucky winners tonight! 2019-06-26 21:35 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 