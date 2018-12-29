 

6.9-magnitude quake hits Philippines, triggering small tsunami

2018-12-29 09:07

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the Philippine island of Mindanao on Saturday, triggering a tsunami warning, with small waves expected to hit southern parts of the country and neighbouring Indonesia.

The quake struck southeast of Davao City at a depth of 59 kilometres, the US Geological Survey said, a week after a volcano-triggered tsunami killed more than 400 people in Indonesia.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said "hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible" along the coasts of Indonesia and the Philippines.

However, waves were forecast to be less than 30 cm high, it said, while Philippine monitors warned that "minor sea level disturbances" were to be expected.

"People are advised to stay away from the beach and not to go to the coast fronting the Philippine Sea," for about two hours, the Philippines' government seismology office said in its tsunami warning.

It said cities in the south of the country felt "moderately strong" shaking but civil defence offices in the affected areas said they had no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the quake.

According to the USGS, there was a low likelihood of casualties and damage, although it warned recent earthquakes in the area had caused landslides.

Ring of fire

The Philippines and Indonesia lie on the so-called Ring of Fire, a vast Pacific Ocean region where many earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.

The most recent major quake disaster to strike the Philippines was in 2013 when a 7.1-magnitude quake left more than 220 people dead and destroyed historic churches in the central islands.

Indonesia has been hit by two major tsunamis this year. More than 400 people were killed last weekend after an erupting volcano triggered a deadly wave that struck the coastlines of western Java island and south Sumatra.

A quake-tsunami in September killed around 2,200 people in Palu on Sulawesi island, with thousands more missing and presumed dead.

Read more on:    philippines  |  earthquakes
NEXT ON NEWS24X

America's oldest man dies at 112

2018-12-29 08:24

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Panicked spaza shop owner flees from police vehicle
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 08:52 AM
Road name: M3 Outbound

Outbound
Kommetjie 08:46 AM
Road name: Ou Kaapse Weg

More traffic reports
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Friday, December 28 2018-12-28 21:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 