 

7-year-old migrant girl held at US border dies in custody

2018-12-14 20:48

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 7-year-old girl picked up with her father and dozens of other migrants along a remote stretch of the US-Mexico border suffered seizures and spiked a high fever in immigration custody and later died, federal officials said.

An autopsy was scheduled to try to determine what killed the girl, who appeared to be dehydrated and suffering from shock and apparently had not had anything to eat or drink in days, they said.

The girl was found December 6 near Lordsburg, New Mexico, by US Border Patrol agents. She was in custody for about eight hours before she began having seizures, US Customs and Border Patrol officials said. Emergency medical technicians discovered the girl's fever was 40.9 degrees Celsius, and she was airlifted to an El Paso, Texas, hospital, where she later died.

The results of the autopsy could take weeks, officials said.

The Guatemalan girl's death comes as increasing numbers of children and families are making the dangerous trek north from Central America and as immigration officials are being increasingly criticised for their treatment of migrants who arrive at the US-Mexico border. A review of what happened in the girl's case will take place, federal officials said.

"On behalf of the Department of Homeland Security, our sincerest condolences go out to the family of the child," said a statement from Homeland Security, the parent department of the Border Patrol. "Border Patrol agents took every possible step to save the child's life under the most trying of circumstances. As fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters, we empathise with the loss of any child."

The girl's death raises questions about whether border agents knew she was ill and whether she was fed anything or given anything to drink during her time in custody. Immigration officials said hundreds of people who have been overcome by the harsh desert and sweltering conditions are saved by Border Patrol every year.

When a Border Patrol agent arrests someone, that person gets processed at a facility but usually spends no more than 72 hours in custody before either being transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement or, if the person is Mexican, quickly being deported home.

Immigration officials said that the girl died at the hospital less than 24 hours after being transported. It's unknown what happened to her during the eight hours before she started having seizures and was flown to the hospital.

The girl was traveling with a group of 163 people, who approached agents to turn themselves in on December 6, immigration officials said. It's unclear what became of her father.

Immigrants, attorneys and activists have long raised issues with the conditions of Border Patrol holding cells. In Tucson, Arizona, an ongoing lawsuit claims holding cells are filthy, extremely cold and lacking basic necessities such as blankets. A judge overseeing that lawsuit has ordered the agency's Tucson Sector, which patrols much of the Arizona-Mexico border, to provide blankets and mats to sleep on and to continually turn over surveillance footage from inside the cells.

Agents in Arizona see groups of more than 100 people, sometimes including infants and toddlers, on a regular basis.

Arresting such groups poses logistical problems for agents, who have to wait on transport vans that are equipped with baby seats to take the migrants to processing facilities, some which are at least a half-hour north of the border.

The death of the 7-year-old comes after a toddler died in May just after being released from an ICE family detention facility in Texas and as President Donald Trump's administration attempts to ban people from asking for asylum if they crossed the border illegally. A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked that ban, but the administration asked the US Supreme Court to reinstate it on Tuesday.

The Washington Post first reported the girl's story late on Thursday.

Read more on:    us  |  mexico
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Dutch court upholds maximum sentence for cyberbully

2018-12-14 20:13

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST: A messy week for Mabe and the return of 'president' Hlaudi
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 21:46 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 18:41 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Friday, December 14 2018-12-14 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

IT Manager (contract)

Cape Town CBD
Communicate Cape Town IT
R330 000.00 - R458 000.00 Per Year

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 