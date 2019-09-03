 

8 children killed in China primary school attack

2019-09-03 17:43
(iStock)

(iStock)

Eight children were killed and another two were injured on the first day of school after the summer break in the central Chinese province of Hubei on Monday, according to media reports.

A 40-year-old male suspect is currently in custody and is being investigated, the New York Times reported.

According to CNN, the attack took place at Chaoyangpo Elementary School in Hubei's Enshi City. The method of attack and motive, however, were not immediately clear.

The injured children were taken to a local hospital where they received treatment, but their condition remains unknown.

The identities and ages of the victims were not released, but children at the school range between 6 and 13 years, BBC News reported.

More to follow.

Compiled by Naseema Barday.

china  |  crime
