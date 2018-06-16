 

8 pedestrians injured by taxi on sidewalk near Red Square in Moscow

2018-06-16 19:05

Moscow - Police in Moscow say eight people have been injured when a taxi crashed into pedestrians on a sidewalk near Red Square.

Police say the driver in the crash on Saturday has been detained. Preliminary information indicated the driver lost control of the vehicle.

There were no immediate details on the severity of the pedestrians' injuries.

The accident took place on Ilinka Street, about 200 meters from Red Square and Moscow's famous GUM shopping arcade.

Russia is currently hosting the World Cup and Moscow is one of 11 Russian cities where tournament games are being played.

