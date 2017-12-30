81 reporters died, threats soared in 2017, media group says

Brussels
— The world's biggest journalists' organisation says that at least 81 reporters
have been killed on the job this year and that violence and harassment against
media staff have skyrocketed.
In its annual "Kill
Report," seen by The Associated Press, the International Federation of
Journalists says the reporters lost their lives in targeted killings, car bomb
attacks and crossfire incidents around the world.
More than 250 journalists were in
prison in 2017.
The number of deaths as of December
29 was the lowest in a decade, down from 93 in 2016. Most were killed in
Mexico, but many also in conflict zones in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.
IFJ President Philippe Leruth said
that while the drop in deaths "represents a downward trend, the levels of
violence in journalism remain unacceptably high".