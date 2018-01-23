 

8.2 magnitude Alaska earthquake prompts tsunami warning

2018-01-23 13:11

Anchorage – A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the US West Coast was under a watch.

The strong earthquake was recorded about 280km southeast of Kodiak Island early on Tuesday morning. Warnings from the National Weather Service sent to cellphones in Alaska warned: "Emergency Alert. Tsunami danger on the coast. Go to high ground or move inland."

Kodiak officials warned residents to evacuate if they lived in low-lying areas.

People reported on social media that the quake was felt hundreds of kilometres away, in Anchorage.

