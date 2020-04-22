'A great success' - Iran hails military satellite launch as US tensions simmer

Tehran – Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced they
had successfully launched the country's first military satellite on Wednesday,
at a time of renewed tensions with US forces in the Gulf.
The United States charges Iran's satellite programme
is a cover for its development of missiles. The Islamic republic has previously
insisted its aerospace activities comply with its international obligations.
Tensions between the arch foes escalated last week
with the US accusing Iran of harassing its ships in the Gulf.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the
surprise satellite launch was a milestone for the country.
"The first satellite of the Islamic Republic
of Iran has been successfully launched into orbit," said the Guards'
Sepahnews website.
The satellite dubbed the Nour – meaning
"light" in Persian – had been launched from the Markazi desert, a
vast expanse in Iran's central plateau.
The satellite "orbited the Earth at 425
kilometres" above sea level, said Sepahnews.
The launch was "a great success and a new
development in the field of space for Islamic Iran", it added.
State television aired footage from multiple angles
of a rocket blasting off into a mostly clear blue sky.
The rocket bore the name Qassed, meaning
"messenger", in what appears to be the first time Iran has used a
launcher of this type.
'Great national achievement'
Its fuselage also had a Koranic inscription that
read: "Glory be to God who made this available to us, otherwise we could
not have done it."
There was no way to independently verify the
details and timing of the launch.
It was hailed by Iran's Telecommunications Minister
Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi.
"Sincere congratulations to the IRGC Air Force
for this great national achievement," he tweeted, adding he had visited
the launch site three weeks ago.
"They were great," he said of the
satellite and what he described as a "three-stage solid fuel"
launcher.
Iran has repeatedly tried and failed to launch
satellites in the past.
The most recent was on 9 February, when it said it
launched but was unable to put into orbit the Zafar, whose name means
"victory" in Persian.
Arch enemies Iran and the United States have
appeared to be on the brink of an all-out confrontation twice in the past year.
Their long-standing acrimony was exacerbated in
2018 when US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from a deal that
froze Iran's nuclear programme, before issuing demands that it curtail its
development of ballistic missiles.
High seas encounter
Tensions escalated again in January when the US
killed Major General Qasem Soleimani, head of the Guards' foreign operations
arm, the Quds Force, in a drone strike in Iraq.
The US Department of Defence last week accused Iran
of "dangerous and provocative" actions in the Gulf.
It said 11 Guards boats "repeatedly crossed
the bows and sterns" of US vessels in international waters.
Iran said the US gave a "Hollywood"
account of the encounter and warned it that any "miscalculation will
receive a decisive response".
Washington has also raised concerns in the past
about Tehran's satellite programme, saying the launch of a carrier rocket in
January 2019 amounted to a violation of limits on its ballistic missiles.
Iran maintains it has no intention of acquiring
nuclear weapons, and says its aerospace activities are peaceful and comply with
a UN Security Council resolution.
The Islamic republic, battling one of the world's
deadliest novel coronavirus outbreaks at the same time as dealing with
crippling US sanctions, has accused Washington of "economic
terrorism".
Tehran says the punitive measures have denied it
access to the medicines and medical equipment it needs to fight the virus.
Iran says the disease has claimed the lives of
nearly 5 400 people and infected almost 86 000 since the outbreak emerged on 19
February.
The number of Iranians killed and sickened by the
virus is widely thought to be much higher, however.
Iran has requested a $5 billion emergency loan from
the International Monetary Fund to help it tackle the outbreak.
But the US, which effectively holds a veto at the
IMF, has signalled it has no intention of agreeing to such a line of credit.