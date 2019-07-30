Accused 9/11 mastermind open to testimony against Saudi Arabia

This 2003 photo, shows, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, alleged mastermind of the September 11, 2001, attacks, shortly after his capture. (Handout, AFP)

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the accused al-Qaeda mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks, has indicated a willingness to be deposed by victims who are suing Saudi Arabia for damages, if the United States government decides not to seek the death penalty against him, according to reports published on Monday.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed's offer was disclosed late on Friday in a letter filed in the US District Court in Manhattan by lawyers representing individuals and businesses seeking billions of dollars in damages.

The Saudi government has long denied involvement in the 2001 attacks, in which hijacked airplanes crashed into New York's World Trade Centre, the Pentagon outside Washington, DC, and a Pennsylvania field. Nearly 3 000 people died.

Michael Kellogg, a Washington-based lawyer for the Saudi government, declined to comment. The Wall Street Journal reported about the letter earlier.

According to the letter, the plaintiffs' lawyers have been in contact with lawyers for five witnesses in federal custody about their availability for depositions.

The lawyers said three, including Mohammed, are housed at the Guantanamo Bay, Cuba detention camp, where they face capital charges, while two are at the "Supermax" maximum security prison in Florence, Colorado.

According to the letter, Mohammed would not agree "at the present time" to be deposed, but that could change.

"Counsel stated that 'the primary driver' of this decision is the 'capital nature of the prosecution' and that 'the absence of a potential death sentence much broader cooperation would be possible,'" the letter said.

Mohammed and the other Guantanamo detainees have been attending pre-trial hearings in their cases, the letter said.

James Kreindler, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said it was not clear how useful Mohammed might be.

"We're just really leaving no stone unturned," he said.

The US Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Daniel Pearl murder

Saudi Arabia long had broad immunity from Septempber 11 lawsuits in the United States. But that changed in September 2016, when the US Congress overrode then-US President Barack Obama's veto of the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act ("JASTA").

In March 2018, US District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan, who oversees the litigation by victims, said their claims "narrowly articulate a reasonable basis" for him to assert jurisdiction through JASTA over Saudi Arabia.

His decision covered claims by the families of those killed, roughly 25 000 people who suffered injuries and many businesses and insurers.

A previous attempt to broker a plea agreement with Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four other 9/11 defendants was scrapped over concerns that dropping the death penalty would serve as an official censure of the government's torture of the detainees.

A person familiar with the military proceedings told the Journal that one of the primary goals in those negotiations was gaining the defendants' cooperation.

"One of the main things that the 9/11 defendants have to offer is closure, particularly closure for the victims," according to the person whom the Journal did not identify.

"With capital charges gone, there is an opportunity to tell the story of 9/11 once and for all."

In addition to the 9/11 attacks, the al-Qaeda member has claimed responsibility for the kidnapping and murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed was captured in Pakistan in 2003 and has been held in the US' Guantanamo Bay prison since 2006.

The CIA subjected him to waterboarding 183 times in 2003, which former US President George W Bush later said he personally authorised.

