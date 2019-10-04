 

Accused clergy under the radar | GOP member mull Trump impeachment: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-10-04 07:18

Accused clergy move on to teach, counsel, prey

The Associated Press found of the 2 000 living priests and other church employees who've been named as credibly accused abusers, nearly 1 700 were living without much supervision. Many were still active in churches, and dozens committed crimes.

Some in GOP want inquiry but wary of impeachment

Several GOP congressmen say they want answers to questions about US President Trump's dealings with Ukraine's president. By contrast, House GOP leaders have vigorously defended Trump and criticised Democrats as trying to undo the 2016 election.

Not guilty plea in California synagogue shooting

A 20-year-old nursing student accused of opening fire at a California synagogue, killing one and injuring several others, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in San Diego to charges of murder, attempted murder, arson and hate crime allegations.

Minnesota mayor responds to video of teen's arrest

The mayor of St Paul, Minnesota, has called video of the arrest of a 13-year-old girl "disheartening to watch" and wants a thorough investigation into the matter.

Clashes as Ecuador president declares 'state of emergency'

Clashes break out between protesters and police after Ecuadoran President Lenin Moreno declared a "state of emergency" on Thursday following demonstrations against rising fuel prices due to the government scrapping subsidies.

Read more on:    roman catholic church  |  ecuador  |  us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Australia police shoot man shot dead at Sydney police station

2019-10-03 21:20

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Another trio wins Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-10-03 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 