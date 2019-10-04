Accused clergy under the radar | GOP member mull Trump impeachment: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Accused clergy move on to teach, counsel, prey

The Associated Press found of the 2 000 living priests and other church employees who've been named as credibly accused abusers, nearly 1 700 were living without much supervision. Many were still active in churches, and dozens committed crimes.

Some in GOP want inquiry but wary of impeachment

Several GOP congressmen say they want answers to questions about US President Trump's dealings with Ukraine's president. By contrast, House GOP leaders have vigorously defended Trump and criticised Democrats as trying to undo the 2016 election.

Not guilty plea in California synagogue shooting

A 20-year-old nursing student accused of opening fire at a California synagogue, killing one and injuring several others, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in San Diego to charges of murder, attempted murder, arson and hate crime allegations.

Minnesota mayor responds to video of teen's arrest

The mayor of St Paul, Minnesota, has called video of the arrest of a 13-year-old girl "disheartening to watch" and wants a thorough investigation into the matter.

Clashes as Ecuador president declares 'state of emergency'

Clashes break out between protesters and police after Ecuadoran President Lenin Moreno declared a "state of emergency" on Thursday following demonstrations against rising fuel prices due to the government scrapping subsidies.

