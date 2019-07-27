Afghan-Taliban talks could happen within two weeks: minister

Direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban could begin within the next two weeks, an Afghan official said Saturday, marking a potentially crucial step in efforts to end the war.

"We are preparing for direct talks. The government will be represented by a 15-member delegation," said Abdul Salam Rahimi, the state minister for peace affairs.

"We are working with all sides and hope that in the next two weeks the first meeting will take place in a European country."

