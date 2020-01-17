After criticising the President, Ukraine PM offers to resign after leaked recording

Ukraine's prime minister offered his resignation on Friday after audio was leaked of him questioning President Volodymyr Zelensky's grasp of economics, in the first major political test for the inexperienced leader.

It was unclear whether Zelensky would accept Oleksiy Goncharuk's offer, which came after a recording emerged of him reportedly saying the president had a "primitive understanding" of the economy.

Zelensky, a comedian with no previous political experience, came to power after a landslide election win last year and his "Servant of the People" party later won a strong majority in parliament.

He has been embroiled in the US impeachment process and faced tough talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but had so far managed to avoid any significant domestic political problems.

The audio recording was leaked on social media on Wednesday and reportedly came from an informal December meeting between ministers and senior officials from the National Bank.

READ | Ukraine's Zelensky 'breaks record' for world's longest press conference

According to local media reports, the participants discussed how to explain recent economic developments to Zelensky.

"Zelensky has a very primitive understanding of economic processes, or rather a simple understanding," Goncharuk reportedly said on the recording, adding that he himself was an economic "ignoramus".

After initially denying reports he would step down, Goncharuk announced on his official Facebook page on Friday that he had offered to resign.

Zelensky's office said it had received the letter of resignation and would consider it. Contacted by AFP, his spokeswoman declined any further comment.

'Important test' for Zelensky

Several ministers voiced support for Goncharuk after he offered to resign.

"We are a united team," Social Policy Minister Yulia Sokolovskaya said. "We support the position of the prime minister and are waiting for the decision of the president."

It will be up to parliament to eventually consider the resignation and some criticised Goncharuk for sending his letter directly to the president.

Timothy Ash, a London-based economist and expert on Ukraine, said the resignation offer was a "important test" for Zelensky.

"Removing Goncharuk for saying what he thinks... in a closed meeting, which was leaked, would I think send a very negative message to reformers," he wrote in a note.

"I think Zelensky rejects the resignation ... But this is an important test of Zelensky's reform credentials.