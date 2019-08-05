 

After US mass shootings, Obama denounces leaders feeding 'climate of fear'

2019-08-05 22:09

Former president Barack Obama warned on Monday against leaders feeding a "climate of fear" through their rhetoric as the United States mourned 31 people killed in two weekend mass shootings.

"We should soundly reject language coming out of the mouths of any of our leaders that feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalizes racist sentiments," Obama said in a rare statement.

He did not specifically name President Donald Trump, who has been accused in the wake of the massacres in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio of fanning the flames of intolerance through his anti-immigrant rhetoric.

But Obama singled out leaders who "demonize those who don't look like us, or suggest that other people, including immigrants, threaten our way of life, or refer to other people as sub-human, or imply that America belongs to just one certain type of people."

Read more on:    barak obama  |  us shootings
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Double shootings heighten fears of 'white terrorism' in US

2019-08-05 21:19

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto jackpot split among three players 2019-08-05 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 