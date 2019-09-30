 

Ain't nothing but a horndog: Elvis lookalike steals fake vagina from New Zealand sex shop

2019-09-30 15:47
Elvis Presley's wax figure in the Elvis exhibition at Madame Tussauds in Sydney. (February 13, 2014) (Saeed Khan/AFP)

Sydney – A man bearing a strong resemblance to Elvis Presley has been accused of stealing a fake vagina from a New Zealand sex shop, prompting a police investigation.

The Elvis lookalike allegedly stole the prosthesis from the "Peaches and Cream" sex store in suburban Auckland, after a failed attempt to purchase it.

"He was very energetic and erratic, going around the shop, talking a lot... he brought a sex toy called 'Like a Virgin' up to the counter but his card declined," staff member Kat Maher told stuff.co.nz.

Maher said the man – whose Elvis-like characteristics included slicked-back black hair and large sunglasses, incongruously teamed with a high-visibility vest – then ran out of the shop with the NZ$100 sex toy in hand.

New Zealand police confirmed they had received a report of a theft at the store on September 23.

Targeted by thieves

The store, frustrated with repeat shoplifting incidents, posted stills from CCTV footage on social media in an effort to help track down the thief.

Maher told the New Zealand Herald she also hoped to track down a woman who allegedly stole vibrating sex toys on Friday, before running out of the door and jumping into a getaway car.

"She just did it so quickly. She knew what she was after so must have been casing it for a while," Maher told the newspaper.

"I went out there and tried to open her door. I knew she'd stolen something... I was going to jump on the boot.

"I work 13-hour days on a Friday, and it ruins your whole day."

She said the store was targeted by thieves about once a week.

|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

