Ain't nothing but a horndog: Elvis lookalike steals fake vagina from New Zealand sex shop

Sydney
– A man bearing a strong resemblance to Elvis Presley has been accused of
stealing a fake vagina from a New Zealand sex shop, prompting a police
investigation.
The Elvis lookalike allegedly
stole the prosthesis from the "Peaches and Cream" sex store in
suburban Auckland, after a failed attempt to purchase it.
"He was very energetic and
erratic, going around the shop, talking a lot... he brought a sex toy called
'Like a Virgin' up to the counter but his card declined," staff member Kat
Maher told stuff.co.nz.
Maher said the man – whose
Elvis-like characteristics included slicked-back black hair and large
sunglasses, incongruously teamed with a high-visibility vest – then ran out of
the shop with the NZ$100 sex toy in hand.
New Zealand police confirmed they
had received a report of a theft at the store on September 23.
Targeted by thieves
The store, frustrated with repeat
shoplifting incidents, posted stills from CCTV footage on social media in an
effort to help track down the thief.
Maher told the New Zealand Herald
she also hoped to track down a woman who allegedly stole vibrating sex toys on
Friday, before running out of the door and jumping into a getaway car.
"She just did it so quickly.
She knew what she was after so must have been casing it for a while,"
Maher told the newspaper.
"I went out there and tried
to open her door. I knew she'd stolen something... I was going to jump on the
boot.
"I work 13-hour days on a
Friday, and it ruins your whole day."
She said the store was targeted
by thieves about once a week.