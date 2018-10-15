Air hostess falls out of plane, suffers injuries

A flight attendant fell out of an Air India plane while trying to close its door on Monday, the airline said, reportedly breaking her leg when she landed on the tarmac.

The accident occurred at Mumbai's international airport as the crew were getting ready to welcome passengers aboard the New Delhi-bound flight.

"The cabin crew member fell off while closing the back door of the Boeing 777 and sustained injuries on Monday morning," Pravin Bhatnagar, a senior manager at Air India, told AFP.

"She is receiving treatment in hospital. An investigation will be carried out to determine the exact cause of the incident."

Indian media reports said the woman, a 52-year-old, was conscious but had leg fractures.

A spokesperson for Nanavati Hospital, where the flight attendant was taken, was not immediately available for comment when contacted by AFP.

Debt-laden Air India has been hit by a string of technical glitches and other embarrassing incidents, including staff turning up late for flights, over the years.

The state carrier last week grounded two pilots after one of its jets carrying 136 people hit an airport perimeter wall on take-off and then flew for almost four hours with a damaged body before landing safely.

In December 2015 a technician working for Air India died after being sucked into a jet engine as the plane pushed back for take-off at Mumbai airport.

The tragedy happened when the co-pilot mistook a signal from ground staff and started the engine.

Last month an Indian passenger sparked panic in mid-air when he tried to open a plane door, apparently mistaking it for the toilet.

The man, who according to media reports was a first-time flyer, was travelling on a GoAir flight from New Dehli to Patna.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter