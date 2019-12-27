 

Air, sea, ground search for Hawaii copter with 7 aboard

2019-12-27 22:04
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

No trace has been found of a helicopter missing in Hawaii with seven people aboard but an air, sea and ground search was to continue at daybreak on Friday, the United States Coast Guard said.

The owner of the tour helicopter reported it missing just after 18:00 on Thursday, 45 minutes after it was due back from a tour of the Na Pali coast on Kauai island, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

It did not identify the owner of the helicopter.

"The search continues for the seven people and any sign of the aircraft on Kauai," Lieutenant Chloe Harmon, of the Coast Guard Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu, said in the news release.

At first light, a Coast Guard Hercules airplane and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, along with a Coast Guard boat, would continue the search, the statement said.

They will be assisted later in the morning by a Coast Guard cutter and US Navy helicopter.

Helicopter searches along the island's northwest on Thursday night took place in "challenging" weather, with clouds, rain and winds of up to 45km/hr, the Coast Guard said earlier.

Hawaii's fourth largest island features sharp mountain peaks, jagged cliffs and tropical rainforests.

The island's fire department is coordinating ground searches of the shoreline.

"There are no signs of the helicopter," the Coast Guard said.

No signals have been received from an electronic locator on board the missing chopper, which carried a pilot and six passengers, it said, adding that a small-craft advisory is in effect, with winds again forecast at 28 mph on Friday.

Read more on:    hawaii  |  air travel
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Philippines bans US senators, mulls visa for Americans

2019-12-27 20:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Mom speaks out after chilling footage goes viral of man 'snatching' toddler from trolley in Durban mall
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 16:17 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

Dunoon 06:21 AM
Road name: N7

More traffic reports
One Daily Lotto player wins lekker jackpot 49 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 