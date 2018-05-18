 

PICS: Airliner crashes on takeoff from Havana, thick smoke seen from crash site - Cuban state media

2018-05-18 19:44

AP and AFP

The scene of the accident after a Cubana de Aviacion aircraft crashed after taking off from Havana's Jose Marti airport. (AFP)

A Cuban state airways passenger plane with 104 passengers on board and nine crew crashed shortly after taking off from Jose Marti International Airport on Friday state media reported.

The Boeing 737 operated by Cubana de Aviacion crashed "near the international airport," state agency Prensa Latina reported, coming to rest in a farm field where firefighters sprayed the charred fuselage with hoses.

A military officer tells reporters that there appears to have been only three survivors in critical condition.

The officer declined to provide his name and other officials declined to confirm the figure.

Airport sources said the jetliner was heading from the capital to the eastern city of Holguin, and crashed between the airport in southern Havana and the nearby town of Santiago de las Vegas.

The plane lay in a field of yuca-root plants and appeared heavily damaged and burnt.

Firefighters were trying to extinguish its smoldering remains. Government officials including President Miguel Diaz-Canel rushed to the site, along with a large number of emergency medical workers and ambulances.

Residents of the rural area said they had seen some survivors being taken away in ambulances.

Witnesses told AFP a thick column of smoke could be seen rising above the crash site.

A military officer who declined to provide his name to reporters said that there appeared to have been only three survivors in critical condition, but other officials declined to confirm that figure.

The plane was rented by Cubana, which has taken many of its aging planes out of service in recent months due to mechanical problems. Cuba's First Vice-President, Salvador Valdes Mesa, met Thursday with Cubana officials to discuss improvements in its heavily criticised service.


The scene of the accident after a Cubana de Aviacion aircraft crashed after taking off from Havana's Jose Marti airport. (AFP)


A Cuban state airways passenger plane with 104 passengers on board crashed on shortly after taking off from Havana's airport. (AFP)


(AFP)


Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (L) arrives at the site of the accident. (AFP)


Emergency personnel at seen at the site. (AFP)


