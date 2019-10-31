Al-Baghdadi raid details | Twitter to ban political ads: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Pentagon releases new details on al-Baghdadi raid

The general who oversaw the US raid on Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi provided the most detailed account yet of the operation on Wednesday and said the US is on alert for possible "retribution attacks" by extremists.

Twitter set to ban political advertising saying message should be 'earned, not bought'

"We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought," Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey wrote on the platform.

Winnipeg police officer who killed pedestrian gets prison time

Justin Holz pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death and was sentenced to 30 months. He struck Cody Severight as the 23-year-old was crossing a street north of Winnipeg's downtown in October 2017.

Firefighters continue to battle California wildfires

A wind-whipped outbreak of wildfires outside Los Angeles on Wednesday threatened thousands of homes and horse ranches and narrowly bypassed the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

The 'Brave Ones': Zimbabwe's women-only rangers fighting poaching

Zimbabwean women are revolutionising the way the world looks at conservation, through a unique all-female anti-poaching unit. The Akashinga, or "brave one" in Shona, started in 2017 and trains vulnerable women from local villages to become elite game rangers.

