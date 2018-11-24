 

Alabama mall shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded

2018-11-24 10:27

A man killed by a police officer after a Thanksgiving night shooting at an Alabama shopping mall, was "likely" not the gunman who shot a teenager earlier that evening, police clarified on Friday.

The incident began with a fight and shooting Thanksgiving night in the glitzy mall crowded with Black Friday bargain hunters. An 18-year-old was shot twice and a 12-year-old bystander was shot in the back.

An officer responding to the scene then shot and killed 21-year-old Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford, Jr of Hueytown who police said was fleeing the scene and brandishing a weapon. Police initially told reporters they thought Bradford had shot the teen after a fight but retracted that statement on Friday night.

"New evidence now suggests that while Mr Bradford may have been involved in some aspect of the altercation, he likely did not fire the rounds that injured the 18-year-old victim," Hoover Police Captain Gregg Rector said in a statement.

Police said they "regret that our initial media release was not totally accurate".

Rector said investigators now believe that more than two people were involved in the initial fight ahead of the shooting, and "this information indicates that there is at least one gunman still at-large, who could be responsible for the shooting of the 18-year-old male and 12-year-old female."

Video posted on social media by shoppers showed a chaotic scene as shoppers fled the mall, which closed for the remainder of Thursday night.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has taken the lead role in the investigation since it is an officer-involved shooting.

Hoover police asked for anyone with information, photos or video evidence of this crime scene to please contact investigators.

A witness, Lexi Joiner, told Al.com she was shopping with her mother when the gunfire started. Joiner said she heard six or seven shots and was ordered, along with some other shoppers, into a supply closet for cover.

"It was terrifying," Joiner said.

A woman who described herself as the mother of the injured 12-year-old posted on social media that the girl was on a Black Friday shopping trip with other family members when the shooting happened, and didn't immediately realise that the pain in her back was from a bullet.

"She was hurting a lot, but very brave and positive as always," the mother wrote after seeing the girl when she arrived at a hospital.
Hoover police said on Friday morning that the girl was in stable condition.

The officer who shot the gunman was placed on administrative leave while the authorities investigate the shooting. The officer's name was not released. The officers were not hurt.

The mall, located in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover, reopened at 06:00 on Friday, a Riverchase Galleria mall security officer said. It bills itself as the largest enclosed shopping centre in Alabama, with more than 150 stores.

Hoover police had asked the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to investigate the shooting, but the sheriff's office turned it over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency because a witness is closely related to a member of the sheriff's office.

Read more on:    us  |  us shootings

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Met police ram suspected moped thieves

2018-11-24 08:41

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Suspected Pretoria burglar caught breaking into school
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, November 23 2018-11-23 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 