Alarmed by fake news, states push media literacy in schools

Iowa
City — State lawmakers around the United States are pushing schools to put more
emphasis on teaching students how to tell fact from fiction online, a skill
they say is critical to democracy.
Lawmakers have introduced or
passed bills calling on public school systems to develop lessons for a form of
instruction called "media literacy".
The effort has been bipartisan
but has received little attention despite successful legislation in Washington
state, Connecticut, Rhode Island and New Mexico.
Several more states are expected
to consider such bills in the coming year, including Arizona, New York and
Hawaii.
Supporters say the misinformation
spread during the 2016 presidential campaign has helped their efforts. They
want schools to include lessons about how to evaluate and analyze sources of
information in civics, language arts, science and other subjects.