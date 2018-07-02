All 12 boys, coach found alive after being missing for a week - Thai official

Mae Sai — The 12 boys and their soccer coach who went missing in a cave in northern Thailand have all been found, according to a provincial governor.

Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osatanakorn said late on Monday that they have been found alive in the cave where they went missing over a week ago.

"We found them safe. But the operation isn't over," he said.



The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach went missing when flooding trapped them after entering the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai province on June 23. Efforts to rescue the 13 have captivated Thailand.



