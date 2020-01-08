 

All 170 aboard crashed Ukrainian plane dead: Iran

2020-01-08 07:14
A Ukrainian plane that crashed on January 8, 2020 shortly after take-off in Tehran was carrying 170 passengers. (AFP)

All 170 people on board a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed on Wednesday after taking off from Tehran were killed, Iran's Red Crescent said.

"Obviously it is impossible that passengers" on flight PS-752 "are alive", the head of Red Crescent told semi-official news agency ISNA, adding that 170 passengers and crew had boarded the plane.

The plane crashed shortly after take-off in Tehran with 170 passengers on board, Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

The Boeing 737 had left Tehran's international airport bound for Kiev, the agency said, adding that 10 ambulances were sent to the crash site.

More to follow. 

