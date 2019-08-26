Amazon fires | Gas explosion hits shopping centre: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Aerial picture showing smoke from a two-kilometre-long stretch of fire billowing from the Amazon rainforest about 65 km from Porto Velho, in the state of Rondonia, in northern Brazil, on August 23. (AFP)

Aerial video shows huge fires in Amazon

Aerial images captured by Greenpeace show how fires continued to sweep across the Brazilian Amazon region over the weekend.

Gas explosion badly damages shopping centre

A powerful gas explosion badly damages shopping centre in Maryland but no injuries were immediately reported.

Trump regrets not raising tariffs on China higher: White House

When President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he had second thoughts about escalating the trade war with China, he meant that he wished he had raised tariffs on Beijing even higher, the White House said.

Hong Kong police fire live shots and water cannon

Violence returns to Hong Kong's streets after a relative lull, as police pull guns and bring out water cannon for the first time in three months of pro-democracy demonstrations.

High above Greenland glaciers, NASA looks into melting ocean ice

For four summers, a group of NASA scientists has visited Greenland and flown dozens of missions surveying temperatures in the Arctic and how quickly glaciers are retreating.

