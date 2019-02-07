WATCH: Man dies after e-cigarette explodes in his face, sending debris down his throat

A man dies after his vape exploded in his face, sending debris down his throat.

William Brown from Texas, US died from a severe stroke on January 29, after an e-cigarette exploded and shredded his carotid artery, Metro reports.

The incident took place two days prior to his death, in the parking lot of Smoke and Vape DZ, a smoking and vaping shop.

The store manager, who remained unnamed, told CBS11 that the 24-year-old didn’t buy anything but wanted help using a mechanical mod pen – a model that’s known to have issues in the past.

Workers at the store then phoned an ambulance when they saw the battery explode.

"That went across his lip, apparently somehow, and cut his lip," said Brown’s grandmother, Alice Brown.

"That three-piece thing went into his throat and stayed there, and that’s what (doctors) should’ve taken out as soon as they got to the hospital, and they decided to wait until Monday or Tuesday."

According to Brown’s family, doctors took X-rays of him and placed him in a medical induced coma once they discovered a piece of e-cigarette lodged in his throat, BBC reports.

"When they X-rayed him, they found the stem, the metal embedded where the blood flows up to the brain," Alice said.

Doctors were unable to operate and Brown, who would’ve celebrated his 25th birthday in a few weeks, later passed away.

"He had a future ahead of him – a life ahead of him.

"It just hurts so bad. Now he’ll never see that birthday. It’s a waste of the things he could’ve accomplished,” Alice said.

"We hold ourselves to the highest standards in providing high-quality healthcare and will take family concerns seriously as we review all that transpired," said a spokesperson for JPS Health Network, who couldn’t comment further on the incident.

Sources: Metro, CBS11, BBC