American woman arrested for beating up her ex with his own prosthetic leg

A New Orleans woman has been arrested for beating up her boyfriend with his prosthetic leg because he wanted to break up with her, Daily Mail reports.

Michelle Jackson (58) was finally arrested two months after the 11 February incident. She and her now ex-boyfriend had been drinking when he told her he wanted to see other people, said Captain Jason Rivarde of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

The man went to sleep without incident but woke up hours later with an injured hand and a large cut on his head that was dripping blood. Michelle had already left the apartment and allegedly told a relative she had beat her ex with his prosthetic leg and thought she might have killed him. She then went on the run out of fear.

US Marshals arrested Michelle in her home on 10 April and she was booked into a correctional centre on an aggravated battery charge. No bail was posted.

Sources: DAILY MAIL, NY POST