Amid pandemic, Joe Biden mostly sidelined by omnipresent Donald Trump

Washington – One month on from historically
reclaiming Democratic presidential frontrunner status, Joe Biden is in physical
and political isolation, basement-bound and largely unheard as President Donald
Trump commands Americans' attention with his novel coronavirus response.
It has been an awkward sidelining of an
extraordinary comeback story.
After nearly self-imploding in the first three
state contests in February, former vice president Biden turned his campaign
around, winning the lion's share of the next 25 primaries to become the
presumptive nominee over his rival Bernie Sanders.
Suddenly, Biden is struggling for attention during
what would normally be a critical, high-profile point in a campaign.
In a situation unheard of in modern American politics,
several states have postponed their primaries, mass rallies are paused, and all
in-person campaigning has ground to a halt.
Coronavirus is the inescapable news headline, and
the president's megaphone during this ongoing tragedy – 215 417 US cases and more
than 5 000 deaths – is impossible to eclipse.
"Crises are fundamentally presidential
moments, and given that, Biden just doesn't have the capacity to truly break
in," Josh Pacek, a University of Michigan professor and expert on
political communication, told AFP by phone about the campaign ahead.
Trump, of course, is taking full advantage.
Daily White House briefings with him and his
coronavirus task force now often roll past 90 minutes, with Trump spending
significant chunks of time on his personal and administrative achievements.
Biden, by contrast, is broadcasting from his
basement, clamouring for airtime even while acknowledging he is a former
insider with no knowledge of current operations or access to internal
administration reports.
'It doesn't worry me'
He accuses Trump of being "very slow to
act" on coronavirus mitigation and downplaying the gravity of the crisis
for weeks.
US networks are giving 77-year-old Biden some
exposure, and he strives to present himself as a leader with greater
presidential bearing than Trump.
But even if Wisconsin defies mounting criticism and
holds its primary on 7 April as scheduled, Biden would be deprived of his
greatest political assets: his warm, empathetic manner and a blue-collar
"here's-the-deal" delivery during face-to-face contact with voters.
"It doesn't worry me," Biden told CNN on Tuesday
about the campaign moving online.
"I'm sitting in my basement, there's a
television studio set up down here," he said. "That's just going to
have to do."
Trump, meanwhile, has dominated the airwaves. His
job approval rating, underwater for years, has ticked up in the past 10 days, a
common phenomenon for US presidents in the grips of a crisis.
But Pacek said the "rally 'round the flag
effect" for Trump will be fleeting.
"That fades, every single time, every
war," Pacek said.
He pointed to George Bush's job approval
skyrocketing to 89% in early 1991 during the Gulf War. The Republican lost
re-election 20 months later.
By comparison, Trump's approval climbing only past
50% during an all-hands-on-deck emergency "portends somewhat poorly"
for the president.
'Hard to spin'
David Parker, head of Montana State University's
political science department, says Biden's inability to win public attention
now is not a problem.
And with every campaign featuring an incumbent
fundamentally being a referendum on the officeholder, Biden should not try to
"be in the way" of Americans looking to their chief executive for
reassurance.
"I think the best idea is to let the president
try to govern, and expose the fact that his style of leadership is not
effective for this crisis moment," Parker said.
Biden released a spot with just such a message on Wednesday
on Twitter, showing Trump attacking a reporter for asking about Covid-19
response efforts, juxtaposed with Biden's poised call to help those afflicted
and to expand drive-through coronavirus testing.
"This moment calls for a president," the
spot concludes. "In November, you can elect one."
Twitter has its audience, but broadcast and cable
television is the chief way a candidate will reach millions of Americans today,
Parker noted.
Many traditional means of campaigning are no longer
possible. But Amy Dacey, an American University policy expert who advised
Barack Obama and John Kerry during their campaigns, said she does not believe
voter engagement has been "cut off".
"I think there are a lot of tools in any
campaign toolbox," she said. "Campaigns are just a conversation with
voters, at the end of the day."
Pacek, the Michigan professor, suggested that as
normal life returns, Biden will "re-enter the picture".
And if coronavirus mitigation goes badly,
"it's going to be hard to spin" for Trump.
