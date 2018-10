What To Read Next

Amnesty International denounced on Monday the "lynching" and "murder" of a Greek militant homosexual during an apparent robbery attempt in Athens last month, and called for a transparent investigation.

Zacharias Kostopoulos, 33, died on September 21 after he was kicked by the owner of a jewellery shop and a passer-by as he tried to get out of the shop's shattered display window.

A militant member of the Greek gay community who was also suspected of drug abuse, Kostopoulos was seen in widely commented video images trying to run away before collapsing and being handcuffed by police.

He was declared dead after being taken to a local hospital.

The jeweller and a second person have been charged with inflicting "fatal body injuries", the Athens prosecutor's office said.

According to Amnesty International and a Greek human rights organisation, police demonstrated "extreme cruelty" by continuing to beat the seriously injured suspect.

Amnesty called the incident a "sexist and homophobic assault" and denounced "the vilification of drug addicts."

A protest rally is planned for Tuesday in Athens.