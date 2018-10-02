An Indian village's fight to take the 'poo to the loo'

Dungarpur - Indian farmer Kokila Damor always
looked forward to visiting the city hospital, but only so that she could use
its toilet.
Now she is not only a proud toilet owner but a
sanitation champion for other villagers in the state of Rajasthan who have been used to defecating in the open since
time immemorial.
"Having a toilet has changed my life. I can
sleep a bit more. Earlier I had to rush out at four in the morning," said Damor, a 34-year-old mother of three.
"I would always look for an excuse to go to
the hospital as I loved using a proper toilet with a door, water and
lights," she said.
Before, during autumn it would be a struggle to
find a secluded spot amidst the bare trees, while in the rainy season her hands
would hurt from holding an umbrella - to say nothing of the fear of being
spotted.
But Bhuwalia,
her village, is one of the success stories of a public health drive launched by
Prime Minister Narendra Modi - host of a sanitation summit in Delhi this week -
on taking office in 2014.
The houses in Bhuwalia
now boast toilets with twin-pit technology that requires no sewerage, and a sloped pan design that minimises water usage in the drought-prone
region.
86 million toilets
Diseases caused by poor sanitation and unsafe water
kill some 1.4 million children every year worldwide, more than measles, malaria
and AIDS combined.
Under Modi's scheme, tribal households get 15 000 rupees
($205) each for building latrines, a boon for someone like Damor whose monthly family income is less than
10 000 rupees.
The Indian government says it has built more than
86 million toilets across the country of 1.25 billion people since October 2014.
It also says it has slashed the number of people
forced to go to the loo in the open from 550 million in 2014 to fewer than 150
million today.
The "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan" (Clean India
Mission) is aimed at ending open defecation entirely by October 2 2019, birthday
of India's independence hero and sanitation crusader Mahatma Gandhi.
The multi-billion dollar campaign combines raising
awareness, providing subsidies for making latrines, and communal naming and
shaming of those still relieving themselves in the open.
Good-morning squads
UNICEF, one of the many global organisations that have been supporting the Indian mission, has embarked on a mass
awareness campaign in the remotest corners to insist "poo must go to the
loo".
"We actually showed them how the flies sitting
on stool were then sitting on their water and food," said Rushabh Hemani,
who works for UNICEF in Rajasthan.
"When they learnt
how the flies were spreading diseases, they realised
the need for covered toilets."
There were other challenges too.
There were no approach roads to many villages in
Dungarpur district, which meant transporting construction material for toilets
was a Herculean task.
The villagers, led by Laxman Damor -- a former
soldier and Kokila's father-in-law -- then did what they knew best. They
started building the road by themselves, using hoes, pickaxes and other basic
tools.
"Once the road was built, we used camels to
bring up sacks of cement and tiles," said Laxman as he stood outside his
toilet, the door scribbled with a slogan promoting hygiene.
Storeroom
But an Indian parliamentary report released in
March red-flagged concerns over the rush to build toilets without making sure
they were being used for the right purpose.
Often villagers construct a toilet but end up using
it as a storeroom.
In order to motivate people to use the toilet,
teams of government employees and volunteers roam villages to publicly shame
those who relieve themselves in the open.
Armed with torches and whistles, the so-called
"good-morning squads" try to catch offenders red-handed during their
early morning patrols.
"We mean no harm. This is the only way,"
said Kokila Damor, who revels in the unusual task.
"It's only through fear that you can stop
people from defecating outdoors."